Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

