United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $217.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

