Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 95.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 342,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.63.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.