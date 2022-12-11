United Services Automobile Association Buys 19,236 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

