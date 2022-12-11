SVB Wealth LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day moving average of $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

