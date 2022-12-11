United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

ZTS stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.