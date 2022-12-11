Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

