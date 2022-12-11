Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

