SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 784.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $68.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

