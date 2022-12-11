SVB Wealth LLC Invests $6 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,998 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.79. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $284.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,109. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.31.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

