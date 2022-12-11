Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 43,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

