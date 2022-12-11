Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GPC opened at $182.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

