Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.88 and a 1 year high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

