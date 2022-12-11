United Services Automobile Association Has $4.30 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

