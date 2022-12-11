United Services Automobile Association Takes $4.37 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.52 and a 200 day moving average of $342.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

