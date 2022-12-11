Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,451,525 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.37% of Corning worth $630,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after purchasing an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

