United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.