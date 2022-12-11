Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

