United Services Automobile Association Buys 39,642 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,288 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HP were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 449,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.