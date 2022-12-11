United Services Automobile Association Purchases 10,144 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

