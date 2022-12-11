Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,606,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,901,816 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.31% of Devon Energy worth $474,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

