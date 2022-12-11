Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,309 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

