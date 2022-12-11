CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 129,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.