Colony Group LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

