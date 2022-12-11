JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Raised by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. NWI Management LP owned 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,211,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

JBLU stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

