Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $55,819,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 648.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 783,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 635,582 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

