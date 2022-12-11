US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.99 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

