Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 2.87% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMCO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

