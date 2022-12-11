Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,243 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $38,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.