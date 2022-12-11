Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.