M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

