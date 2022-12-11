M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

