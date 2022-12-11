M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $543,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 273,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.