NWI Management LP Cuts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

NWI Management LP lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. NWI Management LP owned about 0.24% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.97. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Get Rating

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

