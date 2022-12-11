NWI Management LP Acquires Shares of 43,300 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,072,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 0.6% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $270.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.37 and a 200-day moving average of $255.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79.

