Castleark Management LLC Sells 63,620 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,620 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

