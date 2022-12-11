Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

