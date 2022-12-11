Castleark Management LLC Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $363,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,601 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 306,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.