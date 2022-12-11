Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

