EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after buying an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

