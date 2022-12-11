Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axonics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Axonics Company Profile



Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

