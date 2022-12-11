Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Helen of Troy worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,323,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.96. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

