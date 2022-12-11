Castleark Management LLC Acquires 25,805 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

