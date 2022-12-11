Castleark Management LLC Acquires 15,440 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,411 shares of company stock worth $3,469,494. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.