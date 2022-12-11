Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 232.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,619,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AECOM Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

