The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

ENSG stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

