Castleark Management LLC Purchases 45,040 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MRCY opened at $47.24 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.33, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.