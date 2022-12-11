Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 161,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INSP opened at $232.27 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

