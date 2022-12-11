Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Gentherm worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

