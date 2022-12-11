Castleark Management LLC Purchases 51,960 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $24.25 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

